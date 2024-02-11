Betterment LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SIVR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

