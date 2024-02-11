Betterment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

