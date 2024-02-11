Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.