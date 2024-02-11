Betterment LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

