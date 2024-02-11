Betterment LLC Sells 364 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

