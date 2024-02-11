Betterment LLC Sells 742 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.54% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period.

Shares of EYLD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

