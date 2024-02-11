BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.226-$1.251 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.090-2.310 EPS.

BILL Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 15,555,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair lowered BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in BILL by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

