Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,569. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

