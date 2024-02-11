Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 4,642,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,290. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

