Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of GBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 4,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,012. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $106.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

