Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. 369,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,598. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

