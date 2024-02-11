Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 297,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,403. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

