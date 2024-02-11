Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 3,792,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.