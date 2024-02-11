Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 658,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,569. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.