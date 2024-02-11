Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.46. The company had a trading volume of 429,066 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.