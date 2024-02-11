BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $183,827.11

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $183,827.11 and approximately $1,657.79 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015567 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.61 or 0.99954032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00184291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000947 USD and is down -12.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $329.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

