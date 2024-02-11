BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $956.47 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $956.47 million and approximately $37.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002150 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000103 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $37,054,767.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

