Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

