Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 12,304 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after buying an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.