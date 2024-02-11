Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,595 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

