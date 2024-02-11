Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

EOG opened at $111.05 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.