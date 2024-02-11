Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 19,176 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.