Blair William & Co. IL Sells 88,960 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,960 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

