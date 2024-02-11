Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,727,438 shares of company stock valued at $69,347,904. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Blue Bird



Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

