Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head to Head Survey

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Blue Valley Ban’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $193.52 million 1.42 $34.84 million $2.36 7.94 Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 18.01% 11.30% 0.93% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and Blue Valley Ban, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

