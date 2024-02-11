BMO Capital Markets Lowers Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

