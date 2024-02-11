BNB (BNB) Price Tops $322.29 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $48.20 billion and $720.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $322.29 or 0.00665995 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,348 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

