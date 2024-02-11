Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.26

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and traded as high as $53.80. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

