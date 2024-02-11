BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on February 28th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

BOKF stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

