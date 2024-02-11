Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG stock opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,490.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.