Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $82.04 on Friday, hitting $3,758.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,979. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.11.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.