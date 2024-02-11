Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,844.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.11.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

