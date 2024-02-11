Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

