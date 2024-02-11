Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $521.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.63 and a 200-day moving average of $424.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

