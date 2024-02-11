Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

