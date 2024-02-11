Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 645 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

