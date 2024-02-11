BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

