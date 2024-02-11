Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,283.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $964.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

