Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $115.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

