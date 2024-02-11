Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $137.13

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

