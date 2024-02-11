Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $418.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.