Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price at $839.67

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $839.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $855.76 on Friday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $812.38 and its 200 day moving average is $778.07.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

