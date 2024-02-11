Brokerages Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target at $69.83

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMPR. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Kemper Stock Up 2.0 %

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.93. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

