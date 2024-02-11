Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $93.58

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

