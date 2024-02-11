Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $93.58

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.17.
Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
NYSE MTZ opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
