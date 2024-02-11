Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

