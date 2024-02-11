Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MFA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFA Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.