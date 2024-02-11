Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

