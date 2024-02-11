Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $15.96

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.