Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $40.60

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

KHC opened at $35.97 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

