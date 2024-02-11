Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $84.70

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Timken Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TKR opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

