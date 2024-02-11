Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

