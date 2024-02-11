Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on the stock.
System1 Group Stock Performance
SYS1 stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.78. The company has a market capitalization of £51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00 and a beta of 1.40.
System1 Group Company Profile
